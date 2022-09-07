"She's not good at it"- WWE veteran points out an issue with Becky Lynch's character work amid her current injury (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Becky Lynch's character in the company, pointing out inconsistencies with WWE's booking.

Big Time Becks is currently out of action for several months due to a shoulder injury that she suffered at SummerSlam 2022. At the show, Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Lynch before the two stood side-by-side against the returning Bayley and her new faction.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Lynch isn't as over as she originally was within the WWE Universe. The veteran seemingly blamed the booking of her character:

"Bro, you're gonna see with Becky. When Becky comes back, you're gonna see. Becky was a heel, she was over with a busted nose, the blood all over the face. For whatever reason we're gonna turn her babyface. I mean heel. Now, we're gonna turn her babyface again and she's not gonna be as over as she originally was." (56:37- 57:00)

Mick Foley explained why Becky Lynch had the best year in 2022

Mick Foley recently explained why Becky Lynch had one of the best years in 2022. Speaking on Foley is Pod podcast, Foley praised Lynch for her impressive performances on a weekly basis.

The WWE legend added that although Lynch might not return to in-ring action before the end of the year, she has already done some amazing stuff throughout recent months:

"Becky Lynch at this point is my female MVP. She's not going to probably return before the end of the year, I don't know. Even if she doesn't return before the end of the year, I think what she did on a weekly basis was just so impressive that she gets my nod. Not just because she's a good friend and cites me as an inspiration, just because she did amazing stuff," Mick Foley said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

