"That was a good line, it really was" - Veteran fully supports WWE pushing Ronda Rousey with former champion (Exclusive)

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently discussed Ronda Rousey's promo skills and her backstage segment on this week's SmackDown.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Rousey was featured in a brief backstage segment with Shayna Baszler. During their interaction, The Rowdy One said to her ally, "Let me know when you're ready to break some bones and take over the show."

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell showered praise on Rousey's interaction with Baszler. He also expressed his excitement to see the two MMA stars potentially team up on WWE programming.

"That's what I'm saying. She said something, no action whatsoever," said Dutch Mantell. "She just made a statement, and you wanna see it, and I wanna see it too because less is more and all you're trying to do is stir people minds. They're saying 'I wonder what you meant by that. Whatever she means, I wanna see it'. That was a good line, it really was." [1:06:36 - 1:07:01]

Ronda Rousey will take on Liv Morgan once again for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey competed in a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While the match consisted of a star-studded lineup, it wasn't much of a task for The Baddest Woman on the Planet to wipe out all four participants and punch her ticket to WWE Extreme Rules.

This will be the third time Rousey and Morgan face off against one another. Morgan is currently undefeated as a champion against Rousey. Their latest encounter came at SummerSlam, where Morgan controversially retained her title. Fans will have to wait and see who will walk away with the gold on October 8.

