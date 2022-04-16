"I witnessed first-hand" - WWE veteran praises Sasha Banks and former Champion for elevating Bianca Belair's career

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has heaped praise on Sasha Banks and Bayley for elevating Bianca Belair on the main roster.

The EST of WWE's first feud on the blue brand was against Bayley. They were set to collide at last year's Money in the Bank before The Role Model was taken out due to a knee injury. Belair won her first title in WWE at WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks, defeating her in the first night's main event.

Speaking on Taylor Wilde’s ‘Wilde On’ podcast, Natalya opened up about Sasha Banks and Bayley helping out Bianca Belair after she arrived on the main roster. The veteran stated that she was impressed since the duo is part of the Four Horsewomen.

"Sasha [Banks] of course has transcended even beyond WWE having been a part of The Mandalorian which is huge. I mean to be a part of a Star Wars trilogy but, Sasha and Bayley, I witnessed first-hand, those two women did so much to help Bianca [Belair] last year when Bianca was on her rise in WWE, when Bianca needed all the help she could get. Sasha and Bayley, they were two women that I was so impressed by that they had the star power being The Four Horsewomen and they helped. They were like, listen, 'we’re gonna grab Bianca by the hand, we’re gonna make sure she shines, we’re gonna help her get to where she needs to go until Bianca can soar on her own,'" said Natalya. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bianca Belair's first RAW Women's Title defense will be against Sonya Deville at WrestleMania Backlash

On Monday, WWE official Sonya Deville used her authority to award herself a title match against The EST of WWE. They will clash for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash.

Bianca Belair had a great match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania Saturday, and now she has a target behind her back. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville will be looking to capture her first title in WWE and she could allow some undue advantage thanks to her powers as an authority figure.

