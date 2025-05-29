WWE veteran promises Jade Cargill "one of the best matches she has ever had" (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill has been one of the standout hires of WWE in recent memory. While she is still finding her footing in the active scene, a veteran has already expressed a desire to face her.
The veteran in question, Natalya, was recently asked to share her thoughts on Jade. Considering the star has been in the wrestling business for well over a decade, she is certainly experienced in the ring and the nuances of pro-wrestling. According to her, Jade possesses the qualities needed to become the best in the business.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Natalya stated that she would like to have a storyline with Jade in WWE. She said:
"If I was to have an opportunity or a storyline with Jade, I do believe I would bring out the very best work in her. Because working with somebody with Jade, I feel, you know, she is such a contrast to my style. I think I would probably give her one of the best matches she has ever had." [5:24 onwards]
The WWE veteran is impressed with Jade Cargill
According to Natalya, Jade possesses the rare "it" factor, which could lead to her becoming a top performer in WWE.
Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter, Natalya discussed how Jade has been handling feedback during her first months at the company. She said:
"It's kind of what everybody else says about Jade is that she has this it factor. She has this star power about her. She has this look about her. And she is one of those types, she is like, 'Whether you like me, whether you hate me, you are talking about me, watching me'... So it's kinda like that with Jade." [5:05 onwards]
As of now, only time will tell what Jade Cargill plans to do next.
