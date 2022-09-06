"If it's sexual, then make it sexual" - WWE Veteran questions the nature of Dominik and Rhea Ripley's relationship (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio officially joined Judgment Day this week as Rhea Ripley took credit for 'turning him into a man' during an explosive opening segment on WWE RAW. Vince Russo reacted to the newfound relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik and felt that WWE needed to shed more clarity on whether the superstars were romantically involved.

Rhea Ripley had previously been booked to have Dominik's number as the former Women's Champion punished the 25-year-old superstar with attacks on multiple RAW episodes.

From a storyline perspective, Ripley has played a significant role in influencing Dominik's heel turn. However, Vince Russo wished to see the company delve deeper into the on-screen relationship between the superstars, as he explained below in this week's Legion of RAW episode:

"And also, are they PG-14 yet? Did they change that rating yet? Because I don't know, they are not making it clear. What's Rhea Ripley's control over Dominik?" questioned Vince Russo. "If it's sexual, then make it sexual! I mean, if that's what it is, if it's like a Dominatrix-type thing, then make it that! Because as I'm watching this, I don't understand how she has lured him. They have not explained that to us." [10:14 - 10:47]

Vince Russo says Dominik's WWE heel turn lacked a proper build-up

Dominik turning on Edge and Rey Mysterio was one of the biggest swerves at the recently-concluded Clash at the Castle show. The booking decision has since received mixed reactions online as the timeline of events leading up to the turn hasn't impressed many fans.

Vince Russo further noted that WWE's creative team should have added more layers to the angle before splitting Dominik up from his legendary father. Russo also highlighted the flaw in the storytelling, claiming that he didn't find Dominik's heel-turn too believable.

Vince Russo added:

"Again, I saw the spot on the pay-per-view where Dominik laid out Rey. Bro, there wasn't enough build-up to get to that point. There was absolutely nothing. That's his dad. Come on, man! In order for you to lay out your dad like that, that's got to be storytelling over time. There was nothing that was believable or warranted him laying out Rey. And again, bro, I'm always going to go back to the lack of storytelling." [11:27 - 12:06]

What are your opinions on WWE's handling of Dominik? Share your views in the comment section below.

