Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Triple H's star power during his active years. The Game was a top star on the roster, with 14 World Championships to his name. Paul Levesque currently presides over the creative team as the Chief Content Officer. But before he hung up his boots, he was a formidable competitor in the ring. During a Hall of Fame career, Hunter won several titles, two Royal Rumbles, and a King of the Ring tournament amid other laurels. On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran manager recalled that Hunter worked with a lot of the top guys during the Attitude Era. However, he felt that Triple H was never really at the level of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or some of the other top stars like Mick Foley, Kane, and The Undertaker. Cornette noted that The Game did not draw the crowds single-handedly as some of the other top stars did during that era. &quot;From 1998 to 2003-04, whatever it was, Triple H was in a lot of these main events and a lot of that picture. But he was never seen as a box office draw at the level of an Austin, or Rock, or Taker, or Foley, or maybe one or two people in that rarified air, or even a Kane at one point. It just wasn't comparable to the gates, the crowds, the ratings that those other guys had done.&quot;Triple H is a newly minted Hall of FamerEarlier this year, WWE announced that Triple H would get his solo induction into the Hall of Fame. The Game headlined the Class of 2025. He was already a Hall of Famer, winning the award back in 2019 as part of DX. After he retired from the ring, Hunter is at peace with his current responsibilities within the TKO-owned company. He has helped usher in a new era for WWE, where the company is witnessing record-breaking profits and unprecedented gates with ticket prices soaring and crowds thronging to every PLE.If you use the quotes from this piece, credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.