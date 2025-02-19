WWE veteran questions Vince McMahon's new entertainment venture, speculates on future direction 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about Vince McMahon's future in the entertainment industry. Mr. McMahon was the Chairman and CEO of WWE.

Ad

In the later half of 2024, reports emerged that Vince McMahon was planning to start a new company. This company was rumored to have a headquarter in Los Angeles and be involved in the entertainment hub business.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran questioned the sort of company Vince was planning to create. He pointed out that McMahon hasn't defined the genre of entertainment he plans to bring out through the new company. However, Cornette was sure that the 79-year-old would steer clear of wrestling or sports entertainment because he wouldn't find enough box-office attractions to work for him.

Ad

Trending

"What kind of entertainment company is he putting together with his blooming friends?" He continued, "It remains to be seen what genre he's going to pursue. I think we've established he's smart enough to know he can't get wrestlers that can compete legally, that are not contractually obligated. There's not enough anywhere in the f*ckin' world. But what's he gonna f*ckin' try to do?" [From 09:30 to 10:22]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Check out the entire video below:

Ad

Vince McMahon was reportedly cleared of his charges

Last month, Vince McMahon issued a statement on X (fka Twitter), claiming that the case against him was closed. The veteran wrestling promoter reported that it was an issue with minor accounting errors for some personal payments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the government agencies may have closed the case, Vince MccMahon still has to deal with the civil lawsuit filed against him by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant.

It will be interesting to see how this case pans out and whether it impacts McMahon's efforts to start a new company.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback