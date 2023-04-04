WWE veteran questions who will dethrone Roman Reigns after his victory at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has weighed in on Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

The American Nightmare had a lot of momentum going into the title match, and many people were rooting for him to finally win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, after receiving a Spear from The Tribal Chief, he lost the bout via pinfall, which left many fans astounded.

On a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran stated that he doesn't think the company made the right call by having Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"There's a time where every good story peaks, where sometimes you have to give the people what they expect because it's the logical thing. And when you sometimes extend these things past their natural life, it doesn't have the same effect when you finally do whatever you're going to do. I don't have a good feeling that they did the right thing because of the anticipation and the expectation and the [fans] genuinely wanting this more than they have wanted anything to happen in that whole company," said Cornette. [13:20 - 14:12]

Cornette continued:

"Who are they gonna make in the next year that will have a better story, more momentum, more attractive, culminate in such a place in such a way with such a match that they can make that person by beating Roman Reigns? If not now, and this guy [Cody Rhodes], then when and who?" [14:46 - 15:11]

Roman Reigns turned down a rematch with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

On the WrestleMania 39 fallout episode of the red brand, The American Nightmare confronted Roman Reigns and challenged him to a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but the latter refused.

However, The Tribal Chief agreed to a tag team match with an opponent of Cody's choosing. Brock Lesnar swerved the fans into thinking he would team up in a match with Rhodes. He ended up assaulting the former TNT Champion at ringside and hit him with multiple F5s.

