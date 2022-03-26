"He'd beat the crap out of me" - Veteran says he will reject offer to be a security guard in fear of Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar had a typically destructive night on this week's SmackDown as the Beast Incarnate destroyed Roman Reigns' locker room before brawling with security guards in the episode's closing segment.

Dutch Mantell was back once again to review the latest SmackDown on Smack Talk and said that he felt sorry for the "security personnel" who suffered an unforgiving beatdown at the hands of The Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar is known to bring a sense of realism to the WWE product, and it felt like some of the guards did absorb a few legitimate blows. Dutch Mantell joked that if he were an active talent, he would have outrightly turned down the chance to be in WWE's kayfabe security team.

"He hit those little security guards with that chair. God! He beat the crap out of them!" stated Dutch Mantell. "I don't think some of them are going to get up; even though it was planned, it was in there! So, I think, if they brought me to WWE and they say, 'Oh, we're going to have you be a security guard trying to pull Brock out or somebody. I'd have to walk out and say, 'Hell no, he'd beat the crap out of me!' [25:56 - 26:24]

Dutch Mantell shares honest opinion on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' SmackDown segment

Brock Lesnar was undoubtedly the star of the show on SmackDown as he got on top of the announcer's desk to a massive reaction during the show's final moments.

Instead of confronting the WWE Champion, Roman Reigns and The Usos retreated to the back. Dutch Mantell felt that the creative team could have done more with the segment.

"But anyway! It was what it was. I liked Roman leaving and Usos, but yet there was something else that needed to be done. I don't know exactly what it is. So that was flat, the finish. The lead-up was good, I guess, because you were expecting something, and you didn't get it. And you don't even know what you're expecting, but it was more than just leaving." added the former WWE manager. [26:25- 26:54]

