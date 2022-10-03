WWE veteran reacts to Carmella's response to alleged "leaked" private photo with Corey Graves

Carmella recently took to Twitter to respond after fans came across an apparently "leaked" picture of her with a man who appeared to be Corey Graves, engaging in adult activities. WWE veteran Natalya replied to the response, praising her.

Earlier today, fans came across a picture that appeared to be of Carmella and Graves being intimate together. However, the female superstar denied it and said that it was nothing but Photoshop.

Mella Is Money 🤑 @CarmellaWWE Y’all really wanna see me fail, huh??



Photoshop is on another level these days… 🙄



She cute, but she ain’t me. Y’all really wanna see me fail, huh?? Photoshop is on another level these days… 🙄She cute, but she ain’t me.

When a fan pointed out that the man in the picture had the same tattoo as Corey Graves, she reiterated that it was Photoshop and that only a little research would let them come across the original. She went on to accuse the fan of trying to ruin people's lives and careers, calling it disgusting.

Mella Is Money 🤑 @CarmellaWWE @WrestlePlace @NotSammyRN ITS PHOTOSHOP!!! Do some research and you’ll find the ORIGINAL. Stop tweeting about things that you know nothing about. You’re out here trying to ruin peoples lives and careers. It’s disgusting. @WrestlePlace @NotSammyRN ITS PHOTOSHOP!!! Do some research and you’ll find the ORIGINAL. Stop tweeting about things that you know nothing about. You’re out here trying to ruin peoples lives and careers. It’s disgusting.

Since then, veteran WWE star Natalya has also responded to the star, praising her and saying that while she was "often imitated," she was "never duplicated."

The Princess of Staten Island appreciated the love from her fellow star and replied, saying she loved her, to which Natalya responded with a GIF of them together.

Twitter users proved that Carmella and Corey Graves were not the ones in the photo

(Warning: Some of the following links may have mature content.)

Twitter user "@ibeastless" posted about the picture soon after, supporting Carmella, saying that it was indeed a fake and that it had been photoshopped from another video.

iBeast @ibeastIess @CarmellaWWE I got you in the clear Carmella don't worry @CarmellaWWE I got you in the clear Carmella don't worry

He also sourced a screenshot from the original video it had been taken from, saying it was from an adult site model. The alleged "leaked" image was heavily photoshopped and was made to look like the WWE Superstar.

Other fans have also come out to support Carmella, showing their love and admiration for the WWE star.

Kiran 🤼🏽‍♂️💫 @KiranEST_ @CarmellaWWE We love you queen. Many will try to take you down but you will never fall!!! @CarmellaWWE We love you queen. Many will try to take you down but you will never fall!!! https://t.co/JaK4rm37oi

Others also wished her well and wondered why some Twitter users were dragging her name into it at all and disturbing her with the posts.

🇻🇬 🇻🇮 @GeoffRhymer @CarmellaWWE Why are people disturbing your nice Sunday afternoon with this mess ? @CarmellaWWE Why are people disturbing your nice Sunday afternoon with this mess ? https://t.co/NvUpQtCEZT

Kat 💜 @BrieNikkiMode no matter what people say or do they can't change what an amazing person you are @CarmellaWWE Love you so much Queenno matter what people say or do they can't change what an amazing person you are @CarmellaWWE Love you so much Queen 💙 no matter what people say or do they can't change what an amazing person you are ☺️

Michelle✨ @FabulousBoss_ we love you so much sooooo much keep your head up! Some people are so sick smh. @CarmellaWWE This is so insane… I’m truly sorry for all this Mella :( I hope you are okeywe love you so much sooooo muchkeep your head up! Some people are so sick smh. @CarmellaWWE This is so insane… I’m truly sorry for all this Mella :( I hope you are okey ❤️❤️ we love you so much sooooo much ❤️❤️❤️ keep your head up! Some people are so sick smh.

Henry Weiner @HenryMrwfriot @CarmellaWWE Sorry this happened to you and your husband. People do some rotten things. You handled it with class. Brush it off and move on. @CarmellaWWE Sorry this happened to you and your husband. People do some rotten things. You handled it with class. Brush it off and move on.

Overall, fans have shown a lot of support for the star, but some users have also made jokes about the sensitive issue as well.

