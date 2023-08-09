WWE veteran reacts to claims that Logan Paul is better than Kurt Angle 

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on Logan Paul being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The Maverick had a match against Ricochet at SummerSlam this past Saturday night, which he won. The bout received praise from many fans and critics. The former has had a series of great matches since joining WWE, although he only made his in-ring debut last year. He currently portrays a heel on TV, and he has excelled in his role.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran stated that after Logan Paul's match at SummerSlam, he saw some people on Twitter talking about the social media megastar possibly being better than Kurt Angle during his active days. He addressed the matter, saying:

"I've heard people on Twitter saying that, 'Well, is Logan Paul even better at this stage of the game than Kurt Angle?' 'Is Logan Paul the most phenomenal wrestling prodigy?' And I'm not knocking him, I like him, I think he's a great heel. I think if he had started at 20-years-old training to wrestle and gone to OVW or been in a territory where there were veterans to teach psychology, that by this point right now he might be one of the best ever in the ring. But he's doing the stuff that he can do and he does it very well and he's incredibly athletic," said Cornette. [0:30-1:15]

Jim Cornette on the difference between Logan Paul and Kurt Angle

The Olympic Gold Medalist is often regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of all time. He has had a lot of great matches in his career from various companies including WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Jim Cornette pointed out the difference between Logan Paul and Kurt Angle in the ring, stating:

"But the difference in Logan Paul and Kurt Angle or some other prodigy, The Rock, or whatever at this point, is they were learning to work vs. Logan Paul has come in to do the special matches and he trains to do these things... It's a difference of you've got a great voice you can sing a song somebody else wrote or you can write new songs. Logan Paul has trained where he can sing excellently, but I don't know because he hasn't really gone to wrestling school and started from scratch and been involved that he could write his own song," said Cornette. [1:16-2:00]

Angle retired from in-ring competition in 2019. His last match was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, which he lost.

