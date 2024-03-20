WWE veteran recalls a meeting with Vince McMahon that made him say "wow" (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently talked about a particular one-on-one meeting with Vince McMahon, which made the latter very impressed.

The ex-WWE Superstar in question is Bryan Clark, better known for his time as Adam Bomb during his career. Although he has played several roles throughout his life, he is remembered for his tag team run alongside Brian Adams as part of KroniK.

In the early 90s, Bryan Clark noticed that he lacked in the merchandise department after turning face for the first time. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former WWE Superstar stated how he presented his ideas to Vince McMahon, which was received with much enthusiasm.

"I come up with all those designs, and I put 'em all together and go and have a meeting with Vince [McMahon], here's my ideas, check these out. He is flipping through these. It's a really big book. He is flipping through the pages, 'Wow, wow (mimics Vince McMahon's voice).' By the time he is at the end of it, he is like, 'Wow, These are great. Get this down to marketing. I want this made right now.'" [27:38 Onwards]

Bryan Clark is currently retired, having wrestled his last match in 2003.

