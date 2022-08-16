"Do not believe it" - WWE veteran refuses to accept that Vince McMahon has retired, says Triple H taking over creative is a "smokescreen"

Vince Russo recently opened up on Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from WWE.

McMahon's announcement stunned the wrestling world, despite the man being embroiled in controversy. He was alleged to have paid hush money to several women, reportedly totaling around $19.6 million. WWE are also seemingly revising their accounts going back to 2019.

During a recent Q&A session on his patreon, Vince Russo stated that he refused to believe Vince McMahon has actually retired:

"I will never believe that Vince McMahon has retired, I don't care what you tell me. He's doing what? Vince McMahon is no longer involved in the WWE, no longer involved in the day to day... he is retired and he is doing what? What does Vince McMahon's day look like?"

He went on to elaborate on his personal connection with Mr. McMahon and the reasoning behind the whole thing:

"The reason why I feel so strongly about this is, I worked with the man. I know his work ethic. I know he has nothing else in his life but wrestling. Unless you've experienced him and worked with him and know him, you may just believe it. Those of us that know him and worked for him do not believe it."

He even called the whole thing a smokescreen:

"I do believe that WWE would need some type of smokescreen to make people believe Vince is really retired and a real simple smokescreen is for Triple H to bring back a multitude of his NXT talent and that's what he's done. He's brought [back] several NXT talent that were released. Is that a smokescreen?" [6:48 to 8:43]

Triple H is now leading WWE creative

Since Vince McMahon stepped down and announced his retirement, Triple H has taken over creative and we have already seen a number of moves from The Game.

He has already brought back several released Superstars including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis and the members of Hit Row (minus Swerve Strickland who is now signed to AEW).

We have also seen changes to the on-screen product already and it's an excitng time to be a fan. Reports have also suggested that The Game is interested in bringing back Bray Wyatt and more released Superstars.

