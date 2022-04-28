"I unlocked his inner potential"- WWE Veteran opens up about his relationship with Bobby Lashley

WWE Superstar MVP believes Omos has got all the tools to surpass Bobby Lashley, who he thinks turned out to be uncoachable.

The former United States Champion worked closely with the All-Mighty for over a year before betraying him for Omos. Since then, the former Hurt Business members have been at each other's throats, with MVP blindsiding the former champion in multiple instances.

Speaking about the difference between his former and current client on this week's The Bump, MVP detailed that he plans to help Omos unlock his inner potential, just like he did with Lashley:

"He's got all the tools, all he needs is some guidance. Just like I did with Bobby so long ago. I unlocked his inner potential, said a few things, realigned his way of thinking, that's what I did with Bobby to make him All Mighty."

The wrestling veteran reiterated that The Colossus already has the necessary tools to succeed in the company. MVP hopes to guide his new client with his experience, saying Omos is coachable, unlike Lashley.

"This Man [Omos] is already the Colossus. He has all the tools, he just needs some guidance and experience.The beautiful thing about Omos is, unlike Bobby turned out to be, he's coachable. He listens and he applies. Together, I mean it's kind of cliche, but we're gonna run the WWE or take over the world as they say." (from 23:02 to 23:41)

Bobby Lashley was in action on WWE RAW this week

On Monday Night RAW this week, Bobby Lashley took on Omos in an arm-wrestling match. While the former WWE Champion was able to pick up the victory, Omos had the last laugh as he laid out the All-Mighty with a sneak attack.

Omos then issued a challenge to Lashley for WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. The two titans previously collided at WrestleMania 38, with the former WWE Champ defeating Colossus and handing him his first singles loss in the company.

The Battle of Goliaths has been an entertaining affair, with MVP's betrayal adding a personal angle to the feud. Once he is done with Omos, Bobby Lashley has vowed to go after his former manager.

