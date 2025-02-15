WWE veteran reveals how he would book Miro if he returns (Exclusive)

Miro has reportedly finished up with AEW, and there are rumors of him potentially returning to WWE. The former Rusev's run with the Jacksonville-based company saw him work briefly with his now-former wife, CJ Perry (aka Lana).

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo addressed reports of Miro possibly coming back to WWE. The former WCW Champion said he would have booked Rusev and Lana together if it were up to him.

"Rusev, I mean, when he was with Lana, they had heat. They were over when Rusev and Lana did their bit. I mean, my God, bro, if I was them [WWE creative], I would bring both of them back as that package."

Russo isn't the only one who'd like to see The Bulgarian Brute return to the global juggernaut.

Bill Apter wants to see Miro in WWE

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently said he wanted Miro to return as Rusev under Triple H's creative leadership in WWE.

"Well, we don't know at this point, what's going to happen and why they really hadn't used Miro. I mean, he had some health issues from what I understand, injuries. But he was over so strong for such a long time in WWE as Rusev and they never really realized his full potential in that company."

Apter further discussed how WWE could bring back the former United States Champion.

"So I'd like to see him come back as Rusev. You know, a lot of people think without Lana, if he comes back, it's not going to be the same thing. But I think they could bring him back even stronger depending upon what storyline they bring him in." [From 1:42 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see what's next for The Redeemer in the pro wrestling world.

