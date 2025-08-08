WWE veteran reveals why no one will ever match Hulk Hogan’s star power (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was in awe of Hulk Hogan's star power. The two stars first crossed paths during Hogan's stint in WCW in the '90s.
The Hulkster revolutionized the wrestling business. Whether it was Hulkamania running wild in the '80s or the nWo redefining the business in the '90s, Hogan was at the epicenter of it all. He even returned to WWE in 2002 to write the final chapter in a Hall of Fame career.
This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy said that he couldn't foresee another Hulk Hogan in the business. However, he felt some of the younger talent could be as successful as the Hulkster in the future. The veteran manager also noted that the onus was on the company to book stars like Hogan to make them feel larger than life.
"There'll never be another Hulk Hogan, never, because Hulk Hogan is Hulk Hogan. There's nobody that will ever do that. I'm hoping maybe in the future, there'll be somebody that will come along and may be just as good as Hogan. But they'll never be another Hulk Hogan. And also, you've got to understand this, the people they've got on TV now, it's how they're being used. If they're being used like Hogan was being used, then we have ourselves another Hulk Hogan. So it's just not based on that individual, it's based on the whole entire company." [From 10:45 onwards]
Hogan's passing has left a huge void in the wrestling business. Despite his controversies, the star's contributions to WWE cannot be denied.
It will be interesting to see if any current star has a similar impact on the business like Hogan.
Please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.
Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE