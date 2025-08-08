WWE veteran reveals why no one will ever match Hulk Hogan’s star power (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was in awe of Hulk Hogan's star power. The two stars first crossed paths during Hogan's stint in WCW in the '90s.

Ad

The Hulkster revolutionized the wrestling business. Whether it was Hulkamania running wild in the '80s or the nWo redefining the business in the '90s, Hogan was at the epicenter of it all. He even returned to WWE in 2002 to write the final chapter in a Hall of Fame career.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy said that he couldn't foresee another Hulk Hogan in the business. However, he felt some of the younger talent could be as successful as the Hulkster in the future. The veteran manager also noted that the onus was on the company to book stars like Hogan to make them feel larger than life.

Ad

Trending

"There'll never be another Hulk Hogan, never, because Hulk Hogan is Hulk Hogan. There's nobody that will ever do that. I'm hoping maybe in the future, there'll be somebody that will come along and may be just as good as Hogan. But they'll never be another Hulk Hogan. And also, you've got to understand this, the people they've got on TV now, it's how they're being used. If they're being used like Hogan was being used, then we have ourselves another Hulk Hogan. So it's just not based on that individual, it's based on the whole entire company." [From 10:45 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Hogan's passing has left a huge void in the wrestling business. Despite his controversies, the star's contributions to WWE cannot be denied.

It will be interesting to see if any current star has a similar impact on the business like Hogan.

Please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE