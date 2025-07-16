WWE veteran rips Goldberg over rumored retirement demands - "That to me is very selfish" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts about Goldberg's retirement. There were rumours before the match about who would emerge as the winner.
The 58-year-old veteran put on a stellar match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. As the match went on, the champ showed his in-ring acumen against the legend. The Ring General was also kicked out of a vicious Jackhammer and finally put his opponent in a Sleeper hold, forcing the referee to end the match.
During this week's UnSKripted podcast, Mantell questioned the rumors about the WCW legend not wanting to lose the match. He recalled that back in the day, several wrestlers put him over, contributing to his star power. The veteran manager felt that it would be incredibly selfish if Goldberg didn't put over new talent on his way out.
"You know there was a lot of discussion about will Goldberg lose on the way out. Well, I guess he will if you give him enough money. Yeah, he'll do anything." He added, "Hey, listen. That to me is very selfish. How many guys put him over? Hundred. All of these guys put him over, and he doesn't want to lose in his last match?" [From 11:57 onwards]
The Hall of Famer finally put over Gunther during the match and also cut a heartfelt promo after the encounter.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.
Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.