WWE veteran rips The Rock’s SmackDown promo - "Are we supposed to like him, are we supposed to hate him?"

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about The Rock's appearance on SmackDown. The Final Boss made an appearance on last week's episode of the blue brand.

Ad

After announcing that WrestleMania 42 would take place in New Orleans, The Final Boss turned his attention to Cody Rhodes. He called out the champion and gave him a unique proposal. The Great One told Cody to be 'his champion' and promised him untold fame and wealth. He ended by asking The American Nightmare for his soul.

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran expressed his confusion over The Rock's promo. He pointed out that The Final Boss constantly switched between being a heel and a babyface, which made it hard for fans to know whether to boo or cheer for him. Cornette felt this inconsistency hurt the character's connection with the audience.

Ad

Trending

"I think also this is like a guy who has all the tools and skills but also has Tourette syndrome. He's saying everything at the same time. He's saying sh*t for people to cheer for him, he's saying sh*t for people to boo him. That's part of the problem here we'll get into. Are we supposed to like him, are we supposed to hate him? What the fu*k is this?" [From 2:28 - 2:53]

Ad

Ad

The Rock will be at the Elimination Chamber

During the bombshell promo last week, The Rock saw that Cody was visibly shocked and flustered by his offer. The Final Boss gave time to the champ to think about his proposal and even discuss it with his family.

The Rock told Cody he would meet him at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1, where he needed an answer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see what response Cody Rhodes has in store for The Final Boss this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback