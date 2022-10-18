"Phony" - WWE veteran says a big mistake was made with Brock Lesnar's booking on RAW and slams how brawl with Bobby Lashley was handled

Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar looked to demolish each other as they brawled in the opening segment of the latest edition of WWE RAW. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo, however, was not a fan of the segment.

This week's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate answered, and the two behemoths got into a brawl at ringside. Referees and officials came out to try and separate the men, but The All Mighty had already speared Lesnar through the barricade. Lashley then sent The Beast Incarnate crashing through the announcers' table to end the segment.

While reviewing this week's show on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, WWE veteran Vince Russo said that he wasn't a fan of how the segment ended. Russo didn't like how WWE went back to their regular programming right after the brawl and didn't have any follow-ups later on in the night.

"They kind of empty the locker room to pull Lashley off. If this were happening as a shoot, it would not be the end of it just because we're going to commercial and we need to go on to something else. It would not be the end of it. If this were a real out of control brawl that opened up the show, we wouldn't go on to 'oh, here is what's on the rest of tonight's show' and then totally ignore that. We would go back to Bobby [Lashley], we would go back to Brock. Once Brock comes to his senses he would be looking to get back at Bobby. I hate it when they do that. You have got to write this show like this stuff is actually happening."

The former head writer that the segment seemed "phony" and stated that Lesnar should have been used throughout the show.

"It makes it so frigging phony. Okay, so Lesnar and Lashley are over so let's go to the next thing. This is over so we go to the next thing. It's horrible. I don't know... when you've got Brock Lesnar in the building, who flew in to be on this show, biggest star of the brand without a shadow of a doubt... and you're not using him throughout the show? I don't get it. I just don't get it." [4:04 - 6:13]

Brock Lesnar will get his hands on Bobby Lashley soon

Later in the night, WWE announced that the match between The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty has been made official. Lesnar will wrestle the former WWE United States Champion at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

This year's edition of the show will take place live on November 5, 2022, from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The show seems to be stacked as Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley will finally get their hands on each other following their bout at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The two behemoths were set to face each other once again during the Elimination Chamber match in the titular event, but Lashley was unfortunately injured and had to retire from the contest.

The show is slated to be headlined by Roman Reigns as he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

