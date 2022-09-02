WWE veteran says Bray Wyatt is like The Ultimate Warrior (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bray Wyatt has a similar wrestling mindset to The Ultimate Warrior.

Wyatt is widely considered to have one of the most creative minds in wrestling. Similarly, Warrior was known for coming up with his own ideas during the height of his WWE popularity in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, Russo explained how Warrior and Wyatt viewed their WWE characters differently from everyone else:

“Bray Wyatt, mentally, is just on a whole different wavelength. He lives in a world unto himself, much like The Warrior. Let me put it to you that way.” [1:11-1:27]

In the video above, Russo also gives his thoughts on why Wyatt needs a Hulk Hogan-esque contract if he ever returns to WWE.

Vince Russo discusses Bray Wyatt and The Ultimate Warrior’s reputations

While Bray Wyatt is respected by many fans and wrestlers, The Ultimate Warrior was often viewed as a controversial figure. The 2014 WWE Hall of Fame inductee had issues with several co-workers throughout his career, most notably Hulk Hogan. He also famously fell out with Vince McMahon.

WWE @WWE Remembering The Ultimate Warrior on his birthday Remembering The Ultimate Warrior on his birthday https://t.co/Y1EFELKGgF

Vince Russo added that Warrior was misunderstood due to his high level of intelligence:

“The Warrior’s intellect was so beyond everybody’s understanding, that because they didn’t understand him and because they felt like he was smarter than they were, which he was, that equated into them not liking him. You’ve got this situation with Bray where, from an intellectual level, he can’t be matched.” [1:27-1:59]

In 2014, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. The previous night, he made his first appearance on RAW in almost 18 years.

Do you want Wyatt to return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

