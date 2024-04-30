WWE veteran says the company made a mistake with Gunther after his return on RAW (Exclusive)

Gunther has been among WWE's most reliable superstars in recent times. He held the Intercontinental Title for 666 days before losing to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. Many fans believe the conclusion of The Ring General's championship reign will lead to bigger things for him. However, former writer Vince Russo thinks the company has already made a mistake upon the Austrian's return on RAW.

The Ring General announced his entry into the 2024 King of the Ring tournament after his return on RAW last week. It was his first appearance on WWE TV since losing to Zayn at 'Mania. Upon his comeback, he seemingly ordered Ludwig Kaiser to attack Giovanni Vinci and remove him from Imperium. On Monday, Gunther and Kaiser were collectively retained by the red brand as part of the 2024 Draft.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Gunther being drafted to the red brand alongside Ludwig Kaiser made him look like just another performer on the roster. He also criticized WWE for its booking of the Imperium leader after his record-breaking title reign ended.

"How do you go from a guy that was undefeated whatever, 600 some days, and now's he's a package," said Russo. (39:22 - 39:31)

You can watch the full episode below.

The former Intercontinental Champion faced off against 2021 King of the Ring winner, Xavier Woods on RAW. He ultimately made the New Day member submit to secure an impressive victory.

What do you want to see Gunther do next? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why Imperium is so over. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive interview below.