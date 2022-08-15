WWE Hall of Famer says former champion "would never be" featured on Vince McMahon's show 

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg doesn't think Johnny Gargano would've succeeded on the main roster under Vince McMahon.

Gargano had an impressive run on NXT which was run by current WWE Head of Creative, Triple H. He held all three men's titles during his time on the black and gold brand. He probably wouldn't have enjoyed the same success on the main roster when Vince McMahon was in charge.

On his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg stated that Johnny Gargano would never have been featured on a show run by the former Chairman of the Board. But he added that Gargano would flourish under Triple H on the main roster.

“Vince, and everybody kind of knows, had an idea of what his wrestler looked like and it was Hulk Hogan, it was The Rock, it was Stone Cold. It was big, brawny, attractive, or hideous, whatever it is, but a bigger guy. Hunter is more of a wrestlers’ guy, a wrestling guy. He likes people that can wrestle really well. Look, Johnny Gargano would never be on Vince’s show, but there’s a good chance he’s on Hunter’s show, because he’s really good at wrestling," said Raod Dogg. (H/T Fightful)

Road Dogg on whether Vince McMahon and Triple H see things differently

Vince McMahon is known for his preference for physical specimens such as Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar, while The Game prefers talent and ability over size.

Road Dogg commented on whether the two personalities see things differently when booking a talent.

“I don’t think [Vince McMahon and Triple H] see things that differently, I just think they see things — one was a promoter and then became the owner of a company and then one was just a top guy talent who learned from the school of hard knocks by being a top guy and working under Vince as to how to make business decisions and some life decisions, too, I would imagine. So, I think they both have very similar leadership strategies and we’ll get into that a little later but as far as talent, look, Vince likes a bigger guy and Hunter likes a better wrestler.”

After Triple H gained control, several released stars such as Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis have returned to the company. Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Bray Wyatt are among the names that are rumored to return. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out with The Cerebral Assassin in power.

