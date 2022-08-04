"Hats off to Triple H and his staff" - WWE Veteran shares his thoughts on SummerSlam 2022

AEW star Jim Ross said 'Hats off to Triple H and his staff' and shared his thoughts on SummerSlam 2022.

Jim Ross joined AEW as a color commentator during its early days. He has also lent his voice to some of the most iconic moments in WWE history for decades. Ross has currently found a new home where he is putting his talents to good use.

Triple H had a mixed year as he started it off by retiring at WrestleMania 38 where he left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring and was recently named the new creative head of WWE. Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross spoke about the latest SummerSlam and praised Hunter and his staff for all the good work:

“I watched it from start to finish. I enjoyed it; I thought they did a great job. I enjoyed the show, and hats off to Triple H and his staff for circling the wagons as quickly as they did, coming up with an outstanding effort on pay-per-view. Their talents stepped up.”

Ross continued by saying WWE utilized its younger talent on the show.

“A lot of the younger guys and other guys stepped up, and it’s always encouraging to see that happen. In any event, it’s been a good week to be a wrestling fan starting for me on Saturday night and then Sunday night with [Ric Flair’s Last Match].” [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

It will be interesting to see how the landscape of WWE changes with the arrival of a new regime in the company.

SummerSlam was Triple H's first major show as creative head

Last year, Hunter stepped down from his role and duties as the creative head of NXT. Fans were disheartened when they found out about it as his bookings made the product special and they got a chance to stand out with the main roster.

Following his retirement, Vince McMahon chose Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H to continue as his successors, where McMahon and Khan became co-CEOs and Hunter became the Head of Creative.

SummerSlam 2022 was Hunter's first major show as the creative head and he passed with flying colors. From an exciting opening match to a destructive main event, Hunter proved why he made NXT successful and why it was the right call to put him in charge of the company's creative.

Last Monday was The Game's first RAW in his new position, where superstars like Ciampa and Iyo Sky stood out. It will be interesting to see further changes that will be brought in by The Game in the foreseeable future.

