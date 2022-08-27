WWE veteran says Maximum Male Models are "dead," names possible replacements for Mace and Mansoor (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes that Maximum Male Models are "dead" as an act on WWE TV. The legendary manager reviewed the latest SmackDown episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling and was quite honest about his opinions regarding the flashy faction.

Maximum Male Models (MMM) featured in a backstage segment this week involving Hit Row, leading to the confirmation of a tag team match for next week's SmackDown.

The recently-introduced team has received mixed reactions from the audience, and Mantell wasn't a fan of what he's seen thus far from the group. Speaking on Smack Talk, he noted:

"I was lost on that. I didn't know what the hell was going on. And I thought that the Maximum Male Models," stated Mantell. "I still think they're dead, basically." [30:30 - 30:46]

Dutch Mantell also felt that Los Lotharios were better suited for the stable than its current members, Mace and Mansoor. The wrestling veteran explained that Angel and Humberto could be hilarious together if they transform into on-screen models under the management of Maxxine Dupri.

Mantell added:

"The Lotharios would be better Maximum Male Models than the two they got. They'd be hilarious doing it. They'd have a great time. We know they can work. So, the other two can probably work, too; I don't know. But I think the Lotharios, that's what I thought they came up for, to kind of try and get into the group." [31:43 - 32:19]

Dutch Mantell says Max Dupri is the best part about Maximum Male Models

Max Dupri, fka LA Knight, has clearly showcased his exceptional skills on the microphone since being repackaged as the spokesperson for MMM.

The former NXT star has always been a highly-rated talent from his early TNA/IMPACT Wrestling days, and Dutch Mantell stated that he was the only bright spot from the ongoing narrative on SmackDown. Mantell also found it confusing that Maximum Male Models had two managers, as he highlighted below on Smack Talk:

"The best part is their spokesman; what's his name? Knight or was that his other name? Oh yeah, [Max] Dupri. He's the best part of it, but I was totally lost on that," continued the veteran. "I don't give a crap if they never bring it back because it didn't interest me the first time. And the girl is still there. Dupri is still there. They are just adding to it. I don't get it." [30:47 - 31:18]

History suggests that WWE could potentially oust Max Dupri out of his faction as a handful of superstars have also experienced a similarly unfortunate fate in the company.

Here are five leaders who were kicked out of their own factions:

