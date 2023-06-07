WWE RAW Superstar Ronda Rousey has had numerous matches against Natalya, and the latter recently opened up about her in-ring history with the champion.

At Money in the Bank last year, The Queen of Harts challenged The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the SmackDown Women's Title but was defeated. They shared the ring again at WrestleMania 39 in the Women's Showcase Match. Nattie teamed up with Shotzi, while Rousey joined forces with Shayna Baszler. The bout was won by the two former MMA fighters.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Natalya said she enjoyed working with Ronda Rousey and described their matches as challenging and fun. She also mentioned that she wanted to, and did, kick Rousey's a**.

“I talked to Ronda throughout the whole entire thing because I really wanted to kick her a**, and I did. In all seriousness, the matches that I’ve had against Ronda Rousey, they’ve been so challenging and so much fun. She’s really trusted me with our performances, and I’ve really loved having those matches against her," said Natalya. (H/T Fightful)

Natalya says she loved her match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank last year

The Baddest Woman on the Planet retained her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank last year, but immediately after the match, Liv Morgan cashed in on her contract to win the title.

Natalya reflected on facing Ronda Rousey at the event, stating that she loved their match.

“Like the match we had at Money in the Bank last year, I don’t think it got enough love. It was because Liv cashed in right after, and Liv had that amazing moment where she became the SmackDown Women’s Champion. But I loved that match against Ronda. So I’m just sending a little shout-out and love to Ronda,” Natalya said.

Rousey is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Shayna Baszler. They defeated three other teams to win the title last week on RAW.

