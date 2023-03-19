WWE veteran says SmackDown was "awful" when Vince McMahon was in charge (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently stated that SmackDown was "awful" when Vince McMahon was still in control of the creative team in WWE.

Vince stepped down as WWE's CEO and Chairman in July 2022 amid several misconduct allegations that dented his reputation. This led to Triple H taking over the creative duties of the company's programming. Considering The Game's work as NXT's head honcho was praised, fans were optimistic about his promotion, and it's safe to say he has lived up to expectations so far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell recalled how SmackDown was "awful" under Vince McMahon's regime. However, he believes things have steadily improved since The Game came to power. Mantell added that with Triple H bringing fresh ideas to the table, the show has now become must-see TV.

"We watched SmackDown. It was awful when he was in charge and then when he left, the show slowly, increasingly improved. It got better. When people say it's Vince; not it's not Vince. It was without Vince. So when they actually got some fresh ideas in there; now the show is running on its own power right now," said Dutch Mantell. (3:54 - 4:28)

WWE CCO Triple H reportedly undoing major Vince McMahon's mistake

If a recent report is to be believed, Triple H was aiming to soon clear former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's "final mess" of unifying the two world titles. It was also noted that The Game and his creative team were looking to overcome this "obstacle" and separate the world titles by SummerSlam 2023.

"This is the final mess, and you really can call it a mess. This is the final obstacle and the new team is working to overcome that. There was never a plan when Roman Reigns won the titles a year ago. Triple H was handed this mess, By SummerSlam, there's gonna be two titles."

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

