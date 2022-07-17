"Son of a b***h sounded like he was from South Georgia" - Veteran says WWE should not let The Viking Raiders cut promos (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE allowing The Viking Raiders to cut promos negatively affects their act as a tag team. Erik and Ivar got some time on the microphone this week as they responded to The New Day's parody during an over-the-top segment on SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods dressed up as The Viking Raiders on SmackDown and mocked the former tag team champions with their usual shenanigans. The Raiders came out to respond to the duo, and Dutch Mantell commented on the segment by stating that them not sounding like actual vikings ruins their gimmick.

Here's what the former WWE manager revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"Hey, having that Viking Raider talk, that son of a b**** sounded like he was from South Georgia or someplace," said Mantell. "Didn't sound like a Viking to me! And it killed them, I think. They are better off not talking." [5:01 - 5:20]

Dutch Mantell feels Shanky and Jinder didn't gain anything from the WWE SmackDown segment either

The New Day's feud with the Viking Raiders has essentially turned into a comedy angle, featuring Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

The Punjabi superstars assisted Woods and Kingston by ambushing the Viking Raiders, and Dutch Mantell noted that none of the stars benefited from the angle. Shanky danced alongside Kingston and Woods as a confused Mahal stood in the middle of the ring.

Mantell predicted WWE would book a match featuring the three teams and wasn't cheerful about the predictable creative direction.

He added:

"Do you think the average wrestling fan would put that together? Hell no! I think they, Shanky and Jinder, are lost in this thing too. So, who advanced in that, nobody. It's just a big smaze! And we'll see them in a six-man (tag team match) next week, a three-team deal that will prove nothing. I don't know!" [4:34 - 5:00]

Did you enjoy the SmackDown segment involving The New Day, Viking Raiders, and Jinder Mahal & Shanky? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

