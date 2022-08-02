"Everything is going through Vince McMahon" - WWE veteran says Triple H is not in charge of creative (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has warned fans that despite WWE's public announcement of Triple H's new role, every creative decision in the company is still going through Vince McMahon.

The former WWE writer wasn't ready to believe the "dirt sheets" and said that Triple H is just the titular head of creative as the real power still lies in McMahon's hands.

Russo felt McMahon had been calling the shots from a remote location since he announced his shocking retirement. Here's what the wrestling veteran had to say during this week's Legion of RAW:

"Sportskeeda nation, I am here for one reason and one reason only. To smarten you up," said Vince Russo. "Do not be like these dirt sheet writers and marks who actually believe. And here's why they believe it, Chris. They want to believe it. They want to believe Triple H is in charge of the creative. They want to believe it. Guys, I am here to educate you. He is not in charge of creative. Everything is going through Vince McMahon, wherever he is hiding out, whether it is Stamford." [1:21 - 2:11]

Apart from a few noticeable differences, Vince Russo didn't see any significant changes to Monday Night RAW under Triple H's regime and once again urged viewers to grasp the reality of the situation.

Triple H is leading the creative services on paper, which has made fans hopeful of witnessing positive developments on TV. Russo, however, opined that the former WWE CEO was still heavily influencing the scripting every week.

Russo continued:

"This is the same exact show. We'll go through it, there are a couple of subtle differences, and I will explain to you why. But please do not get caught up in the 'Triple H is writing this show; it's such a better show now' because, quite frankly, you will look like a moron because the same guy is writing this show. Nothing has changed." [2:12 - 2:44]

Vince Russo says WWE will need time to change if Triple H is really the creative head

The WWE Universe is optimistic about seeing an improved product under Triple H's administration. Vince Russo said that even if The Game had taken over from his father-in-law, it would require a minimum of three months before the promotion changed for the better.

Russo recalled his forgettable WCW run and how he wasn't given enough time to implement his ideas.

"And guys, listen, if I really believed Chris that Triple H was in charge creatively, I would say he is not going to change this show overnight," added the former WWE head writer. "It's going to take a while, bro. It took us at least three months in WCW to get where we wanted to go, and of course, they pulled the rug out from under me. That's what I would be saying. Give him three months." [4:26 - 4:53]

SummerSlam was the first premium live event headed by Triple H and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. It will be interesting to see how the company's programming will potentially change under Hunter's regime.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's theory about Triple H and Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

