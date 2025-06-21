WWE veteran says he will "jump the guardrail" on RAW next week, wants to wrestle at Saturday Night's Main Event

A WWE veteran has taken a shot at the way Goldberg was brought back to TV this week on RAW. Bully Ray amusingly said he wants to wrestle as well and will jump the guardrail next week on the red brand.

Ad

Bully Ray isn't happy one bit over how Goldberg came back on this week's edition of the Monday night show and was put into a title match in quick fashion. The former WCW Champion will take on Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bully Ray, on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, took a shot at the way Goldberg returned to WWE TV and got a title shot shortly after. In a hilarious comment, Bully said he will jump the guardrail on RAW next week, and doesn't care if he gets arrested.

Ad

Trending

"I've never wrestled on Saturday Night's Main Event. I want to wrestle on Saturday Night's Main Event. Me and D'Von," Bully Ray said. "I'll go jump the guardrail next week on 'RAW.' I'll get arrested, fine... I started riots on a nightly basis back in the day. I want a match against The New Day." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

Fans aren't happy with Triple H and WWE over Goldberg's return

Goldberg is 58 years old currently and will become the oldest World Heavyweight Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment history if he beats The Ring General. Many fans aren't happy with the fact that he was brought back and took a spot that could've been given to a young gun.

Ad

Goldberg doesn't care about any of it, though, and wants nothing but to win the top prize once last time. This run is the in-ring legend's "last ride," as evident from his new T-shirt, and he will do everything in his power to make it a memorable one.

It remains to be seen how the Triple H-led creative team handles Goldberg's last run in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More