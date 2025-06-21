WWE veteran says he will "jump the guardrail" on RAW next week, wants to wrestle at Saturday Night's Main Event

A WWE veteran has taken a shot at the way Goldberg was brought back to TV this week on RAW. Bully Ray amusingly said he wants to wrestle as well and will jump the guardrail next week on the red brand.
Bully Ray isn't happy one bit over how Goldberg came back on this week's edition of the Monday night show and was put into a title match in quick fashion. The former WCW Champion will take on Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Bully Ray, on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, took a shot at the way Goldberg returned to WWE TV and got a title shot shortly after. In a hilarious comment, Bully said he will jump the guardrail on RAW next week, and doesn't care if he gets arrested.
"I've never wrestled on Saturday Night's Main Event. I want to wrestle on Saturday Night's Main Event. Me and D'Von," Bully Ray said. "I'll go jump the guardrail next week on 'RAW.' I'll get arrested, fine... I started riots on a nightly basis back in the day. I want a match against The New Day." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
Fans aren't happy with Triple H and WWE over Goldberg's return
Goldberg is 58 years old currently and will become the oldest World Heavyweight Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment history if he beats The Ring General. Many fans aren't happy with the fact that he was brought back and took a spot that could've been given to a young gun.
Goldberg doesn't care about any of it, though, and wants nothing but to win the top prize once last time. This run is the in-ring legend's "last ride," as evident from his new T-shirt, and he will do everything in his power to make it a memorable one.
It remains to be seen how the Triple H-led creative team handles Goldberg's last run in WWE.