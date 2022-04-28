"We will miss you" - WWE veteran sends a message to Bobby Lashley

WWE veteran and former United States Champion MVP has sent a message to Bobby Lashley ahead of the latter's match against Omos at WrestleMania Backlash.

MVP managed The Almighty for over a year in WWE, but he turned on the latter and aligned himself with Omos after WrestleMania 38. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Giant challenged Lashley to a match at the upcoming premium live event, which was later made official.

During their recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, MVP sent a message to his former client Bobby Lashley on behalf of Omos. He stated that they would "miss him" when they get to the top.

"Omos is a gentleman who has very grand aspirations. And he's intelligent enough to bring me in as a business partner so that he can achieve those goals. Bobby Lashley, to quote you, we will miss you at the top," said MVP. (33:50-34:10)

MVP says Omos is coachable, unlike Bobby Lashley

Lashley and Omos collided for the first time at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the seven-footer was pinned for the first time in his WWE career. They had an arm-wrestling match on RAW this week, which Bobby also won.

According to MVP on The Bump, Omos has all the tools to succeed and is coachable, unlike how Lashley turned out to be.

"This man [Omos] is already The Colossus, he has all the tools, he just needs some guidance and experience, and the beautiful thing about Omos is, unlike Bobby turned out to be, he's coachable. He listens and he obliges. Together, it's kind of a cliche, but, we're gonna run the WWE. Or take over the world as they say," said MVP. (23:20-23:41)

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP . Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP. Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level💪🏾 https://t.co/0UF94DfPG7

Lashley is one of the biggest stars in the entire industry right now. He's a former two-time WWE Champion. While Omos' strength is undeniable, The Almighty's experience could put away The Colossus for the second time in the ring.

Please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy