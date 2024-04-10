WWE veteran sends out a congratulatory message to Cody Rhodes following his massive WrestleMania XL win

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared a message to congratulate newly crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes finally managed to finish his story and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 by defeating Roman Reigns. The intense battle saw several interferences in the Bloodline Rules match. John Cena, The Undertaker, and several others, including The Rock made their presence felt. However, Rhodes eventually won the bout and rejoiced with other stars.

Natalya also took to her Instagram account to congratulate The American Nightmare for his victory. She penned down an inspiring message for the champion and reflected upon how proud she feels about his work in the industry.

"'Get a dream. Hold on to it. And shoot for the sky' - Dusty Congratulations @americannightmarecody. Proud of all your hard work. Best is yet to come! 📸 @richfreedaphoto," Natalya wrote.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes opened up about his bout against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently gave his opinion about his bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

While speaking in an interview on TODAY, the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion asserted how great it felt to clench the title. He also mentioned how the plans were changed keeping in mind what the WWE Universe wanted to see.

"Oh! It feels just so sweet and it's validating because this main-event of yesterday's WrestleMania 40 was totally willed into existence by the fans. We were gonna go one way, thinking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. They made it clear they wanted something else and we got to the finish line. Extremely validating."

Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with The Rock on the latest edition of RAW. It remains to be seen who his first challenger will be.

