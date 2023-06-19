WWE veteran sends message ahead of clash against Rhea Ripley on RAW

Natalya has a message for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of their matchup on WWE Raw.

The Queen of Harts is set to face Ripley in a non-title match on Monday, as announced by WWE.com. It's a rematch from Night of Champions, where The Eradicator made quick work of Natalya.

Despite the odds against her, the former SmackDown Women's Champion promised to give everything she has against Ripley. She also told her fans on Twitter to wish her luck on Monday.

"I won't be showing up confident," Natalya wrote. "I won't be showing up blind. But I will be showing up and I will always give it everything I’ve got. Monday we'll all find out together if I have what it takes. Wish me luck."

Rhea Ripley's momentum has slowed since she won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. She faced Zelina Vega at Backlash and squashed Natalya at Night of Champions. She still doesn't have a match at Money in the Bank and might just be in Dominik Mysterio's corner in his match against Cody Rhodes.

WWE fans not loving Rhea Ripley's booking since WrestleMania 39

It's no secret that Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated WWE Superstars at the moment. Rhea Ripley's involvement makes Dominik even more entertaining. However, it seems like she's too focused on his problems as of late.

Some fans have called out WWE for booking her with Dominik too much, while others have praised Becky Lynch for carrying the Raw Women's division since WrestleMania 39. Her program with Trish Stratus is one of the best on WWE television at the moment.

Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She's the life of the division right now.

Another fan also thought it might be better for Lynch to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash it on Ripley to win the Women's World Championship. It should make her eventual matchup against Trish Stratus at SummerSlam more meaningful.

MK  @Razhazevil5 @bigtimeEST Honestly at this point i'd take Becky winning the mitb cashing in on Rhea and Becky vs Trish at SS being for the title. Rhea is doing nothing with the title she can continue being a valet without it lol. @bigtimeEST Honestly at this point i'd take Becky winning the mitb cashing in on Rhea and Becky vs Trish at SS being for the title. Rhea is doing nothing with the title she can continue being a valet without it lol.

In addition to Ripley, Stratus, and Lynch, the Raw Women's division needs a boost in star power. There are no credible challengers for Ripley at the moment, while Stratus and Lynch are too busy with each other to spare the title much attention.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's current run as champion after WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

