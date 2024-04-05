WWE veteran shares emotional message with fans ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a heartfelt message to her fans ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The BOAT has been one of the pillars of the women's division and has been continuously inspiring females worldwide to step into pro wrestling. She has cemented her position as a veteran in the industry for her immense contributions to the business.

Taking to Instagram, Nattie recalled the time when she stepped foot into wrestling for the very first time. She also thanked her fans for their love and support throughout the years. The veteran added that she wanted to give back to women's wrestling as much as possible.

"Sixteen years ago today was my debut in @WWE on #SmackDown. I want to thank everyone who’s ever supported me throughout my career🥹 It’s never gone unnoticed by me. So many people have helped me in so many ways and I want to keep giving back to women’s wrestling in any way that I can. Been such an amazing journey so far… the best is yet to come! 🖤If you’re in Philly this weekend, I’ll be at #WWEWORLD tomorrow at 3:30. I’d love to see you!!!🖤"

WWE Superstar Natalya was delighted to be a part of NXT

Natalya recently returned to NXT after a long time and was delighted to be a part of the developmental brand once again.

Opening up in a backstage interview after a bout against Lola Vice, the former women's champion expressed that she feels elated to be part of the white and gold brand. She also conveyed how she doesn't take any moment in the company for granted.

"Honestly, I’m speechless because it feels just surreal being back here. Even though I’m one of the most winning women in WWE history and I do have the world record for that [laughs], it’s been a minute since I’ve actually had a victory in WWE. These moments, I don’t take for granted. I just feel so honored to be here. I almost got choked up when I heard the crowd. It just made me emotional because it brought back so many memories of some of the best moments of my career that were at NXT, truly," she said.

Natalya is unfortunately not on the WrestleMania XL card. It remains to be seen how she will be booked going forward.

