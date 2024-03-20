WWE veteran shares his honest thoughts on Gunther (Exclusive)

Gunther is arguably one of the strongest superstars in WWE today, having held on to his Intercontinental title for a whooping 600+ days and counting. A veteran recently showered praise on him when talking about his career.

It is safe to say that Gunther has become one of the top stars on the WWE roster. His reign as the Intercontinental Champion has elevated not just him but the belt itself. Even after facing numerous high-profile opponents like Sheamus and The Miz, he successfully retained his gold.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bryan Clark talked about how he would have liked an Intercontinental Championship run during his time in WWE. This led to Gunther's name coming up, and Bryan stated:

"I would have liked to probably have maybe a US Title, or an Intercontinental run... That would have been... I really think that would have helped me a lot. [On Gunther being mentioned] Ooh, he's tough. That's another guy that stands out like unbelievable man. He is really good." [34:34 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

While Bryan Clark last wrestled in 2003, there is still a chance that he may come back to the ring someday. It remains to be seen what he decides to do down the line.

