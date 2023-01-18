WWE veteran shares incredible picture of the tallest human of all time towering over Andre the Giant

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared a photo of Hall of Famer Andre the Giant being towered over by Robert Wadlow, the tallest human ever.

According to indisputable proof, Robert Pershing Wadlow, aka the Alton Giant and the Giant of Illinois, was the tallest American man in recorded history. Wadlow stood 8 feet 11.1 inches tall and weighed 439 pounds when he passed away at the age of 22.

Andre the Giant is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Famer became a fan favorite in the wrestling industry due to his massive stature. He stood tall at 7 feet 4 inches and weighed over 500 pounds.

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell took to Twitter to share a seemingly photoshopped picture wherein Wadlow stands opposite the Hall of Famer inside a squared circle. The Giant of Illinois was 19 inches taller than Andre the Giant. However, due to uncertain reasons, Mantell deleted the Twitter post.

You can check out the tweet below:

Domenico @AvatarDomy2 A comparison of Wrestling legend/WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant and the world's tallest man, Robert Wadlow. A comparison of Wrestling legend/WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant and the world's tallest man, Robert Wadlow. https://t.co/5nLOTlG8XB

Vince McMahon sent Andre the Giant to the personal dentist due to bad hygiene

During his 40 years as WWE's creative figurehead, Vince McMahon had to deal with a slew of issues behind the scenes. He also counseled wrestlers, including Andre the Giant, on their personal lives outside of the ring.

The Eighth Wonder of the World allegedly never brushed his teeth and drank excessive amounts of alcohol. One of The Giant's most legendary on-screen rivals, Hulk Hogan, spoke on Bubba the Love Sponge Show. The Hulkster shared an amusing story about Vince McMahon sending the WWE icon to his personal dentist.

"Dude, Vince McMahon, one time, hooked Andre up to go to his dentist. This is a true story. This guy had his office at his house, and when Andre sat down to have his teeth cleaned, that spinning polisher [impression of Andre screaming in pain], he smacked the thing out of the way," Hulk Hogan said.

Check out the video below:

Andre was one of Vince McMahon's marquee attractions in the 1980s. When he wasn't wrestling, the Frenchman lived a notoriously unhealthy lifestyle.

The Giant died of congestive heart failure on January 28, 1993, at 46. Later that year, he was inducted posthumously into the inaugural WWE Hall of Fame class.

What do you think of Dutch Mantell's observations made on social media? Sound off in the comments section below.

