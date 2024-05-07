WWE veteran shares radical idea to revamp NXT (Exclusive)

This week's WWE RAW featured former NXT stars such as Lyra Valkyria and Ilja Dragunov having their first official matches on the brand after being called up to the main roster. While the white-and-gold brand has produced numerous main event talents since its inception, Vince Russo believes it needs a complete revamp.

Both Dragunov and Valkyria are former NXT champions. They secured impressive wins in their respective first-round matches of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The Mad Dragon defeated Ricochet in a stellar bout. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old beat Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai after helping Becky Lynch fend off the heel faction.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo what changes he would make to WWE's third brand. Russo replied that if he were in charge of NXT, he would book it like a reality show that would showcase stars' journey from the developmental territory to the main roster.

"I would almost make it a cross between NXT and Tough Enough. Like, I would show the reality of it and how important it is for them to get the main stage and I'll also tell the story of people that get to the main stage and never got over and you know, kissing Shawn Michaels' backside and playing the political games, that's the part of it that I would show." (55:32 - 56:04)

The wrestling veteran also used the example of The Real Housewives series to explain his idea. NXT is currently run by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and is among the company's most popular programs.

What do you think of Russo's idea? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into pro wrestling. You can check out her full comments in the exclusive video below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback