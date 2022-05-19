"It's a story that writes itself" – Current WWE star would like to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

The Special Counsel to The Head of the Table, Paul Heyman, explained why a match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns would make sense in WWE.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania last month, The American Nightmare expressed interest in colliding with The Tribal Chief. He said he wants to attain what Roman Reigns holds, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Heyman commented on a potential match between the two and whether he'd like to see it. He referred to Rhodes as a box office attraction and said the story writes itself:

"Absolutely. Cody Rhodes is not only someone with an extensive legacy, my God, he’s son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, but he has carved out his own niche. He’s achieved his own accomplishments...he went out on his own. He ‘blazed his own trail.’ He helped create something that completely changed the complexion of the industry. And now he comes back to claim what he feels is his moment and the only way he’s gonna be able to live that moment is to step into the ring with ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. It’s a story that writes itself and Cody Rhodes is a magnificent talent who whether he is or isn’t the son of Dusty Rhodes...He’s that talented." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Paul Heyman on the similarities between him creating ECW and Cody Rhodes helping form AEW

Many years ago, The Special Counsel, known as Paul E. Dangerously, ran a hardcore wrestling promotion called ECW or Extreme Championship Wrestling. It housed many popular stars such as The Dudley Boyz, Rob Van Dam, and Tommy Dreamer. Vince McMahon purchased the promotion in the early 2000s.

On the other hand, The American Nightmare played a major role in forming AEW. He served as an EVP before his departure. During the same interview, Paul Heyman spoke about the similarities between them running a wrestling company when they were dissatisfied with the industry's landscape:

"There is [similarities]. I was dissatisfied with the landscape in the industry and I decided to change it myself and that’s what Cody Rhodes did. He was dissatisfied with the landscape of the sports-entertainment industry and he went out on his own and along with others, he changed it himself and he changed it along with the various people that collaborated to create a new landscape in the industry so yes, there are parallels."

A match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is one that many fans would like to see in WWE. Both stars haven't crossed paths yet on TV, and it'll be really interesting when they finally do.

