WWE veteran sheds light on Vince McMahon's insane workout regimen after recent public appearance (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about Vince McMahon's fitness regime. The veteran looks in good shape after attending the Super Bowl.

The former WWE Chairman recently made a public appearance at the Super Bowl. Vince was one of the few WWE personalities at the event. Other stars at the event included Shane McMahon, The Undertaker, and AEW star Chris Jericho.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Long agreed that Vince McMahon looked in great shape. The former manager detailed that McMahon always followed a strict workout schedule.

"One thing about Vince, and I know this for a fact, he stays in the gym. I'll tell you a story about Vince. Maybe you guys don't even know. Sometimes, at night, after he would leave the TV, which means around midnight or one o'clock, he would fly his plane into the next town."

He revealed that McMahon would often travel late at night and have his trainer ready in the gym by 2:00 AM for his workouts.

"When they got into that town, it may have been two o'clock or two-thirty in the morning. Vince got right over that plane, got where his trainer was already in the town, and made arrangements to get the gym open. So when Vince landed, he got off that plane at 2:30 in the morning, got with his trainer, picked him up and they went straight to the gym," Long recalled. [From 1:33 onwards]

Vince McMahon recently tweeted that the criminal charges against him had been dropped. It will be interesting to see if the 79-year-old returns to the entertainment business.

