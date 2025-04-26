WWE veteran shoots on The Rock not showing up at WrestleMania - "I think we got scr*wed, pal" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on The Rock not showing up at WrestleMania. Despite several rumors and anticipation, the megastar was not at the grand event this past weekend.
The Final Boss had an integral role in orchestrating John Cena's heel turn. But he was not to be seen in the buildup to WrestleMania. The spotlight shited to Cody Rhodes and Cena and WWE never even mentioned his name throughout the weeks leading up to the Show of Shows.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell hoped that The Rock would show up at some point. The wrestling veteran felt that his presence would uplift the fans waiting in anticipation for his music to hit. However, they were treated to rapper Travis Scott showing up instead of the Hollywood megastar.
"I'm looking at that crowd, and I sense they're expecting The Rock. That's what they're expecting, I was expecting The Rock. All of a sudden, we see the slowest entrance in forever, with Travis Scott getting in the ring. Could he be any slower?"
Mantell added that the longer the match went, the fans gradually realized that the Final Boss was not showing up. This led to a lot of discontentment among the WWE Universe.
"It just went on and on. But I said, 'Okay, but Rock is coming. He's gonna bring this crowd to its feet.' Then all of a sudden, one-two-three. Then the crowd realized after about 15-20 seconds. Hey, Rock, he ain't coming. I think we got scr*wed, pal." [From 2:35 onwards]
There is no official statement from the WWE on Rocky's upcoming appearances. It will be interesting to see how the Final Boss now fits into the changing landscape of the company.
