WWE veteran slams Bayley and Bianca Belair for being reckless; says their upcoming ladder match is a "recipe for a wheelchair" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes the upcoming Ladder Match between Bayley and Bianca Belair could end badly for either star.

The Role Model and the EST of WWE have been at odds since the former made her return at SummerSlam. The pair, along with Alexa Bliss and Damage CTRL, were involved in a physical altercation after this week's RAW main event.

The segment did not sit well with Vince Russo, who claimed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that all the women involved were reckless and could seriously injure each other. The former WWE writer added that the Ladder Match between Bayley and Bianca is a "recipe for a wheelchair."

"These girls are tossing each other around. I'm telling you, bro, these girls, this is not Madusa, this is not Charlotte Flair. This is not Sherri Martel or Luna. These girls don't know what the frick they're doing. Can you imagine they're having a ladder match? Here's the thing first and foremost, to get over with the office. The fact that the office has given two women a ladder match, so you got to get over with the office. Then you got to give Dave Meltzer something, he's going to give it five stars. You got to give them marks something. That is a recipe for a wheelchair." [1:01:04 - 1:02:17]

The contract signing between Bayley and Bianca Belair on WWE RAW ended in total chaos

Bianca Belair and Bayley are two of the fiercest rivals in WWE. The duo were slated to lock horns in an "I Quit" match last year before the Role Model suffered an unfortunate injury.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion picked up from where she left off, confronting Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The two have been embroiled in a feud ever since.

The duo will get a chance to settle their differences in a Ladder Match at the upcoming Premium Live Event for which they signed the contract on this week's RAW.

However, as is the norm in WWE, the segment went haywire quickly as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai were seen attacking Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage while Bayley and Bianca Belair brawled inside the ring.

Later in the show, Alexa Bliss faced off against Iyo Sky in a singles match. However, Damage CTRL once again interfered in the match and assaulted Alexa and Bianca in a post-match beatdown.

The segment ended with Damage CTRL at the top of the ladder holding all the gold.

