"They missed the biggest opportunity" - WWE veteran slams DX reunion segment on RAW, comments on potential Bray Wyatt involvement [Exclusive]

This week's WWE RAW featured the 25th-anniversary celebration of D-Generation X. The legendary faction reunion closed the show and ended up only being a short promo segment. Bray Wyatt, who returned at Extreme Rules 2022, was also featured in short cryptic segments throughout RAW.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he was disappointed with how the Monday Night show went off the air.

Russo called it a really big "missed opportunity," saying that WWE had a chance to get Bray Wyatt involved in the segment. The veteran felt that Wyatt should have appeared at the end of RAW and laid out DX:

"They missed the biggest opportunity in the world and this is what would have happened if I was writing the show," said Russo.

Russo continued by saying he was looking forward to seeing The Eater of Worlds on RAW:

"We had Bray [Wyatt] on Sunday night and we had Bray throughout the night tonight. I'm watching this and I'm like, if Bray comes out and lays out all these guys out, I will be the very first one to put them over. I was holding out hope, I'm looking at my clock... that place would have come unglued. But we did not get that. [From 3:48 to 5:00]

Vince Russo on how WWE should have booked the DX segment on RAW

Later on, in the show, Vince Russo went on to discuss how he felt WWE should have booked the DX segment that ended the show.

Vince Russo wanted to see Bray Wyatt get involved in the segment and said he wanted the former Universal Champion to appear in the ring during DX's entrance. Russo said:

"Why wouldn't you at least... they're in the ring, DX music playing, they're crotch chopping and doing all that ***t, lights out... he's got the whole world, okay, people start flickering their [phones], lights on, Bray is in the ring, lights out, we're off the air. He didn't have to do anything. He didn't have to touch anybody, you leave it totally up to the imagination. Why wouldn't you do that? [From 55:22 to 56:04]

As announced by WWE, Bray Wyatt's's next appearance will be on SmackDown on Friday night.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes