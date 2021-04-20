WWE veteran slams Randy Orton and Riddle's segment on RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy with the backstage segment between Randy Orton and Riddle on RAW. Russo said the segment made both men look bad.

In the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo addressed the segment between Randy Orton and Riddle backstage on WWE RAW before their match. Russo wasn't happy with the fact that the segment showed that Orton didn't know who Riddle was.

Russo said this buried Riddle and explained how Orton didn't look good because of this either:

"I remember very very very early on when I started, I'm talking like '95, there were certain things that were a no-no like you could never bury talent. If a guy was older you could never mention his weight. You could never say a guy was fat. It was such a no-no because they looked at it like you were burying the guy. The fact that Orton doesn't even know this dude's name, these are rules from 50 years ago. This is supposed to be a WWE Superstar and you don't know his name. The fact that Orton doesn't know Riddle's name buries the guy."

"If you don't know who this person is then a nobody is beating you. The logic is so incredible. You're not putting the guy over. I don't know who he is. He's a nobody. No name. Faceless and you just lost to a no name, faceless... okay. Congratulations."

What went down between Randy Orton and Riddle on WWE RAW

Riddle approached Randy Orton backstage on WWE RAW, wanting to form a tag team called RK-Bro. Visibly annoyed, Orton walked off and later requested a match against Riddle.

Riddle and The Viper faced off in singles action later on in the night. The duo went back and forth and Orton even yelled about the importance of respect while he had Riddle in a headlock. However, Riddle had the last laugh as he pinned Orton after a roll-up.

