"Where is the heat?" - WWE veteran slams Shane McMahon segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the report card segment involving Shane McMahon from last night's RAW on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show.

Shane McMahon has been tormenting Braun Strowman for weeks. The Monster Among Men will finally get a shot at revenge when they face off at WrestleMania 37.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the segment where Shane McMahon displayed Braun Strowman's report card. Russo called it a "goof segment" before adding that there was no heat in this feud:

"Let's talk about this goof segment for a second. The whole idea, again bro I can't believe we're talking kindergarten fundamentals, the idea is that you want to see the babyface kill the heel. I can go back to Spiros Arion turning on Chief Jay Strongbow and taking his traditional headdress and shoving the feathers down... now wanted Spiros Arion dead. I might have been 12 years old and I remember that."

"So Shane McMahon is putting Braun Strowman's report card on the Titantron. 'Oh, I want Braun to kill you'... like, where is the heat? Where is the heat in that? Where?"

What went down between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman on WWE RAW?

Shane McMahon appeared in the ring alongside Elias and Jaxson Ryker on RAW. McMahon took a shot at those who said that he had faked his knee injury at Fastlane.

Shane then took us back to a young Braun Strowman and showed us the latter's fifth-grade report card on the Titantron. After verbally running Strowman down, Shane promised to outwit the former at WrestleMania.

This led to Braun Strowman coming down to the ring to face Jaxson Ryker in singles action. Strowman beat Ryker in a short match and immediately began to chase Shane. Elias ended up blindsiding Strowman with a jumping knee strike. Seeing an opening, Shane McMahon and Elias rained down strikes on The Monster Among Men.

Strowman ended up being too powerful for McMahon and Ryker, though. He got back on his feet and pushed both men out of the ring. Strowman then took the mic and informed Shane that he had picked the stipulation for their match at WrestleMania - McMahon vs. Strowman will take place inside a steel cage.

