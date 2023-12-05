WWE veteran slams Triple H's booking of former champion: "It’s so obvious they don’t have a clue" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not impressed with Triple H and Co.'s booking of Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy has held the Money in the Bank briefcase for a long time. However, he hasn't been much of a threat to any champion in recent times and is more involved in the Judgment Day's backstage drama.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that the Triple H-led creative team has completely forgotten about the Money in the Bank aspect of Damian Priest. The former WWE employee also revealed how he'd book things differently.

"It’s so obvious they [WWE] don’t have a clue to what they're doing. Correct me if I’m wrong, does Damian Priest still have Money in the Bank? We’re not talking about that at all. Here’s what you got to do... Damian Priest has Money in the Bank. He is on color commentary for the match because after these two kill each other, I am going to cash in Money in the Bank, right? [...] Then have McIntyre lay both of them out like he did and have Damian Priest roll the dead body in the ring and tell the ref. That’s how you do stuff."

Russo continued:

"Everyone knew we hug and kiss in the end, and then everybody knows Drew McIntyre is going to come out and lay both of them out. That’s how you lay layers to stuff. But there was no mention. He’s got the case and no mention, no tease whatsoever because he was too busy telling Dominik and JD McDonagh to go take a shower." [4:09 - 5:33]

It has been nearly six months since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract at the namesake WWE Premium Live Event. However, he hasn't come close to cashing it in other than on occasion.

Are you impressed with Triple H's booking of the Judgment Day star? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

