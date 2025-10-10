WWE veteran steps up in support of The Undertaker after recent backlash from fans (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently defended The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool. The couple has been under fire from wrestling fans on social media.

A section of fans online have accused The Undertaker of using his power backstage to further his wife's career. They even suggested that The Deadman used his clout to secure a Hall of Fame induction for McCool. The wrestling veteran recently lashed out at these rumors, claiming that all his peers could vouch that he never used his power for pulling strings for his wife.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy came out in support of the veteran. He felt The Undertaker was doing the right thing, educating his wife about the business. He pointed out that the fans had gotten it all wrong. He explained that WWE gave McCool that position, and the star didn't step on the back of any talent to get the role. Teddy appreciated the veteran wrestler for guiding his wife and claimed he would have done the same thing.

"Well, I just wanted to say this. What's wrong with helping your wife? What's wrong with that? I don't really understand what's really going on here. Like I said, the way people are taking it, I think they're taking it wrong. They're taking it like he's abusing some other talent to make way for his wife. I don't think that's the way it's happening. They gave her a position, she doesn't really know, and she's learned a lot about this business since her and Taker have been married. So what's wrong with Taker guiding her along the way and teaching her how it really works? I would do it for my wife."

Michelle McCool is also the new co-host on The Undertaker's podcast, Six Feet Under. She also appears on WWE's reality show Legends & Future Greats as a coach on the panel.

