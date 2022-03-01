"As big as both Mysterios put together" - WWE veteran takes a dig at Rey Mysterio by referencing controversial superstar

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently took a shot at Dominik and Rey Mysterio by referencing Logan Paul upon returning to the company. He claimed that Paul's frame is as big as Dominik and Rey combined.

Logan Paul is no stranger to WWE, having made several appearances for the company in the past. At WrestleMania 37, he also confronted Kevin Owens after his match against Sami Zayn and was the victim of a brutal stunner from the former Universal Champion.

During episode 420 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager admitted that he didn't realize how big Logan Paul was.

Cornette stated:

"No pun intended but yes he is because as soon as he came down there, the first thing I wrote down was, he's as big as both Mysterios put together. I've seen clips of him and his brother doing the boxing stuff and whatever and they're on YouTube and I could give two french fries ti**y f**s, right? But I didn't realize he was a giant," said Jim Cornette. [4:50-5:17]

At WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul will team up with The Miz to face the father-son duo of The Mysterios.

Following Rey's victory over The Miz at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, the former WWE Champion stated in an interview that he was about to bring in a mystery tag team partner. Eventually, The Miz's surprise partner turned out to be none other than Logan Paul himself.

Check out Jim Cornette's opinion on Logan Paul in the video below:

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will aim for a massive win at WrestleMania 38

The duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio will be aiming for a big win at WrestleMania 38. The pair have been highly successful as a tag team so far in WWE and are former SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

However, The Mysterios' only reign as tag team champions ended in a rather disappointing manner after they dropped the titles to The Usos in just 63 days. Since then, WWE has also teased a potential split between the father and son duo but is yet to pull the plug on the same.

The Miz and Rey Mysterio are no strangers to competing at The Grandest Stage Of Them All as well. But both Dominik and Logan Paul will be pretty new to the WrestleMania atmosphere as they get set to step foot inside the squared circle at the biggest show of the year.

