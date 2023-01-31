Former RAW Head Writer Vince Russo has shared that WWE should've done a stalking angle between Dexter Lumis and Candice LeRae after Johnny Gargano was injured.

The former NXT Champion revealed on Twitter several weeks ago that he injured his shoulder during a live event in Toronto. Johnny Gargano and Lumis have been an ally since NXT, where they were part of a faction known as The Way. They recently appeared together on this week's episode of the Monday Night show.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE missed an opportunity to do a controversial angle with Candice LeRae while Johnny Gargano was away.

"With WWE, it's always about missed freaking opportunities. So they had Candice LeRae on the road and Johnny Gargano was hurt. This is the shoot situation now. Do you remember when Sable and [Marc] Mero were together and on the road together? There was a time when Mero got hurt, and Mero was home and Sable was still on the road. Mero pulled me aside and said 'Vince, while I'm not here, I need you to keep an eye on my wife.' That's what they should have done," said Russo. [42:44 - 43:30]

Vince Russo says Dexter Lumis should've fallen for Candice LeRae after Johnny Gargano left

After feuding with The Miz on RAW, Dexter Lumis hasn't been involved in anything significant on the red brand.

Vince Russo said that WWE should've done an angle where he falls for Candice LeRae and begins stalking her after Johnny Gargano tells him to look after her while he's gone.

"Gargano should've told Dexter 'Listen, while I'm home recuperating, you know how it is.' And he could've started stalking her. He could've started falling for her. That is a tailor-made simple story. But now he's coming out with Gargano, they threw out there about their relationship with NXT. These are two guys that look like they don't belong together. I don't know why they're together. And Lumis has such a strong character, how the heck can you not figure out what to do with this guy?" he concluded. (43:31-44:16)

On RAW, Gargano defeated Baron Corbin to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. His wife Candice LeRae will compete in a fatal 4-way match to qualify for the Women's Chamber match.

