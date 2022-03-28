WWE veteran believes Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was scripted 

The world is talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after the latter made an insensitive joke about his wife. As stunned as the general population is, 'Dirty' Dutch Mantell believes that the incident was a work.

For context, Rock referred to Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss with a G.I. Jane joke, an iconic role for which actress Demi Moore had shaved her head bald. In Pinkett Smith's case, she suffers from a condition called alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

The slap has gone viral on social media and many from the entertainment and sports world have commented on the same.

Like the rest of the wrestling world, Dutch Mantell took to Twitter to share his comments on the incident. Hilariously enough, the veteran pro wrestler criticized how Chris Rock sold the slap and compared the incident with the angle between Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler.

While we may never find out whether the incident was indeed choreographed or not, there's certainly an element of pro wrestling in the fracas. Let us know in the comments if you think it was an angle or not.

Dutch Mantell wants Chris Rock vs. Will Smith at WrestleMania 38

You cannot book an angle and not have it pay out, traditional pro wrestling philosophy dictates. Dutch Mantell took to Twitter and requested Vince McMahon to book Chris Rock and Will Smith for WrestleMania.

One has to believe that with the company's love for getting celebrities who are in the limelight like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville, this is an idea they would traditionally pounce upon. It would not come as a surprise if the angle does indeed get parodied on either RAW or SmackDown.

Would you be more excited for Rock vs. Smith than Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

