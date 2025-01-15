WWE veteran on Tiffany Stratton's possible Royal Rumble opponent (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to defeat Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 episode of SmackDown. Moving forward, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the storyline between the former friends should end sooner rather than later.

Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley on the January 17 episode of SmackDown. If she retains the title, the 25-year-old is likely to be in action again at the Royal Rumble on February 1. She is also expected to compete at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. Addressing the Jax vs. Stratton storyline, he explained why they should face off at the Royal Rumble instead of WrestleMania 41:

"The way they [WWE] book, if they go all the way to WrestleMania with Tiffany and Nia Jax, bro, it's gonna feel like it's dragging out," Russo said. "It's a long time away, and the way they book, I would much, much rather have them do that at the Royal Rumble." [13:24 – 13:41]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on why WWE missed an opportunity with Stratton when fans started cheering for her.

How Vince Russo would book Tiffany Stratton

If Tiffany Stratton defeats Bayley this week, Vince Russo thinks she should feud with Candice LeRae before defending her title against Nia Jax.

In Russo's opinion, a match between LeRae and Stratton is the next obvious step in the storyline due to LeRae's recent alliance with Jax:

"I think they'll probably do the LeRae gimmick first because she's kind of in the middle, and, I mean, once you get through that, you gotta go to Nia Jax. I mean, you have to." [11:05 – 11:17]

Stratton has never wrestled in a singles match at the Royal Rumble. Her only previous appearance at the event came in 2024, where she was the 29th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

When do you think Tiffany Stratton should face Nia Jax? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

