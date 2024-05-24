WWE veteran Titus O'Neil pens heartfelt message to Batista

WWE's Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil is good friends with legendary superstar Batista, who now works as an actor using his real name Dave Bautista. O'Neil recently wrote a heartfelt message to Batista and shared it with his followers on social media.

Titus O'Neil joined WWE in 2010 as part of NXT and is one of the most tenured veterans in the company. The star is a former tag team champion and has been serving as the Global Ambassador for WWE for a while now.

In a post on his official Instagram account, O'Neil expressed his gratitude to Batista, as well as the people behind the scenes for the movie Trap House. He played a small role in the film, which just finished filming.

"Thanks to my brother @davebautista and the rest of the #Traphousemovie Cast, Crew and producers for allowing me to be a small part in this Great film project," O'Neil wrote.

Based on the images shared by Titus O'Neil, it seems like he's going to be playing a police officer or a detective. Trap House stars Batista, Bobby Cannavale, Sophia Lillis, Kate Del Castillo, and Jack Chapman.

Batista helped Titus O'Neil get signed by WWE

Titus O'Neil had been friends with Batista way before he became a WWE Superstar. O'Neil was a football player for the University of Florida before turning professional. He played in the Arena Football League for four years until a new opportunity showed itself.

Batista helped O'Neil get into wrestling and was eventually signed to a developmental deal in 2009. He was called up to the main roster as part of the second season of NXT. He became part of a tag team with Darren Young called the Prime Time Players.

In an interview with Richmond.com back in 2018, O'Neil recalled the time Batista encouraged him to try wrestling since he lives in Florida and WWE had Florida Championship Wrestling.

"One of my closest friends is Dave Bautista and we've had several conversations about wrestling. But it wasn't something I was looking to make into a career. But he did tell me where they trained at, which was in Tampa. I was driving one day to get a pair of dress shoes and saw the [training center] in the plaza across the street. So I poked my head in the back door to see what it's all about. Two weeks later I was signed and learning how to become a WWE superstar," O'Neil wrote.

O'Neil last appeared as a commentator during WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen when the star will make his next appearance in WWE.